Legion "Freedom of Russia" appealed to Russian military: We call for voluntary surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces, you can join our ranks

The soldiers of "Freedom of Russia" Legion, who are defending Ukraine, called on the Russian military to surrender with the possibility of joining the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters published a statement on Telegram.

"Your political advisers, sitting in the warm rear, strongly recommend not surrendering, but blowing themselves up on their own grenade. But hundreds of Russian soldiers ignore the criminal order, choosing to live rather than die for a new regimental medal or another mansion of Gerasimov.

This decision is a healthy alternative to mindless death. We call on all members of the Russian Armed Forces to voluntarily surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as your comrades did. And for those who want to continue fighting for a normal future for Russia, there is still an ironclad option to join the Legion," the statement said.

The Legion said it is ready to talk to anyone who wishes to turn their weapons on the Kremlin.

