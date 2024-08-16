Mobilization will be intensified in Prykarpattia: region is trailing far behind - Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Martsinkiv

Over the next two weeks, mobilization measures will be intensified in Ivano-Frankivsk region, as it is currently showing poor performance.

This was announced on the air of the VEZHA TV and radio company by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, Censor.NET reports, with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Given the fact that the Ivano-Frankivsk region is trailing far behind in mobilization, according to the Ministry of Defense, I believe that there will definitely be [increased mobilization measures] in the next few weeks," he said.

Read more: Critical enterprises have reserved more than 160 thousand employees through Diia - Fedorov

When asked how long the intensification of mobilization measures in Frankivsk would last, the mayor said that due to the low rate of mobilization, the number of checkpoints in the city had increased.

He explained that the regional center does not determine where checkpoints can be set up, but, according to the law on local self-government, provides the necessary support.

Read more: Ministry of Defence is working with Ministry of Health to introduce electronic referrals to MMC through "Reserve+"