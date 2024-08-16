Spanish Defense Minister Robles: It’s war, Ukraine decides how to use weapons it receives

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said she had no information about Ukraine's use of Spanish weapons in the Kursk region, but noted that it is Kyiv that determines how to use the transferred weapons.

Robles said this during a visit to the NATO headquarters in Valencia on Friday, August 16, Censor.NET reports with reference to Evropean Pravda.

When asked if she knew about the use of Spanish weapons by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, the head of the Spanish Defense Ministry said she had no such information.

"This is a war, so Ukraine will use the equipment it deems necessary at any time," she added.

Robles also emphasized that the weapons provided by Spain to Ukraine are "defensive weapons for defense."

The minister also assured that Spain would continue to support Ukraine "with this defense equipment, which is very important," and that Ukraine "will always have the support of Spain, as well as other countries of the North Atlantic Alliance."