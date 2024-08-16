Since start of full-scale invasion, 158 people have been suspected, 76 convicted in human trafficking cases - Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 158 people have been served with suspicion notices on human trafficking-related cases. In total, 382 criminal offenses of this category were registered during this period.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, this was reported by Iryna Horban, head of the Prosecutor General's Office department, during a national telethon.

"We have already identified the persons involved in these cases - 158 people have been notified of suspicion, indictments have been sent to court against 155 people... As for the types of exploitation, 47 cases of sexual exploitation, 44 cases of labor exploitation, and about 30 cases of involvement in criminal activity have been registered," the statement reads.

Law enforcement also neutralized 12 organized criminal groups. A total of 76 criminals have already been sentenced. A total of 197 people have been recognized as victims of these crimes, the vast majority of whom are women and minors (64%).

Last year, a specialized department was set up to combat human trafficking, and cooperation with a wide range of government agencies, NGOs, and international partners continues to develop.

"The main goal of our activities is to identify and investigate every fact. If we know that there is a possible fact of exploitation of our citizens abroad, we, with the help of our colleagues from Europol and Eurojust, inform the competent authorities of foreign countries so that they can respond accordingly," the agency said.

