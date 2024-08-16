Russians attack civilian with drone in Beryslav
The Russian army attacked a civilian in Beryslav: the man was hospitalized with a head injury and concussion.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"A 58-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the torso, arms and legs. The victim was also diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries and concussion," the statement said.
As a reminder, today Russian troops attacked medics in Stanislav and rescuers in Antonivka.
