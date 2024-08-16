Ruscists destroy first and only "green" school in Ukraine and Kherson region: It burns to ground. VIDEO

The Russian occupation forces destroyed a unique "green" school in the Kherson region, which was built according to European energy-saving principles.

This was announced by the head of the MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows what the unique "green school" in Antonivka looked like after the first attack today. As a result of the second enemy attack, the school burned to the ground.

The Russian invaders attacked the school twice in half a day, causing irreparable damage, he stressed.

"The school, which was built with the help of the Finnish government, welcomed its first two hundred students in 2016. It was an extraordinary event for the whole of Ukraine - the green school was built according to European energy saving principles. It had an air purification and recovery system installed on the ceiling. There were no pipes or batteries inside the building. The heat was provided by solar panels on the roof," said Mrochko.

