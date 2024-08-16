Air Force: Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern direction

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the movement of Russian attack drones from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! Sumy region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

UAVs are moving through Sumy region, in the southwestern direction," the Air Force said in a statement.

