ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10495 visitors online
News War
2 174 0

Air Force: Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern direction

шахеди

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the movement of Russian attack drones from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! Sumy region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

UAVs are moving through Sumy region, in the southwestern direction," the Air Force said in a statement.

Watch more: Advance in Kursk region of Russia in some areas is from 1 to 3 km, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1594) Air forces (1421)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 