Air Force: Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern direction
The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the movement of Russian attack drones from the north.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Attention! Sumy region - the threat of using attack UAVs!
UAVs are moving through Sumy region, in the southwestern direction," the Air Force said in a statement.
