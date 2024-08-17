Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 598,180 (+1,230 per day), 8,501 tanks, 16,985 artillery systems, 16,473 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 598,180 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 598,180 (+1,230) people,

tanks ‒ 8501 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,473 (+12) units,

artillery systems – 16,985 (+58) units,

RSZV – 1160 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 923 (+1) units,

aircraft – 367 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13,714 (+55),

cruise missiles ‒ 2432 (+3),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 22,913 (+65) units,

special equipment ‒ 2844 (+15).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.