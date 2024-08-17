Ex-commander of "Berkut" Patseliak, who led crackdown on Maidan, released on bail

The Pechersk court granted bail to Roman Patselyak, the former commander of the Lviv Berkut, who dispersed Maidan in 2014.

According to Censor.NET, Roksolana Khmara wrote about this on Facebook.

"That's it! The commander of the Lviv golden eagle, Rostyslav Patseliak, who led the killing of Ukrainians on Maidan on 18 February, is back at large. A certain Krasulin from occupied Donetsk posted bail of one million," she said.

According to Khmara, on 16 August, Judge Konstantinova of the Pechersk Court decided to release the potential perpetrator, former Lviv Berkut commander who was involved in the 18 February Maidan, Rostislav Patseliak, on bail of one million.

According to the judge's decision, Patseliak was taken into custody with an alternative bail, as the SBI recently filed a fresh charge against him, which includes 12 murders and eight gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors Suprun and Ivanov proved that the commander of the Lviv Berkut, Patseliak, was directly involved in these murders.

As a reminder, on 22 March 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation served Rostyslav Patseliak with a new suspicion regarding the events of 18 February 2014 on Instytutska Street and Kriposny Lane. The charges of committing a terrorist act, organising the infliction of grievous bodily harm, as well as premeditated murder and completed attempts to murder two or more protesters were added.

According to Watchers, former Lviv Berkut commander Rostyslav Patselyak was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship becausehe has held two Russian passports for more than 20 years, one domestic and one foreign, which he has not renounced. Currently, Patselyak is an active serviceman in the Russian reserve.