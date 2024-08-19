Russia is not withdrawing its troops from Pokrovsk direction despite situation in Kursk region, - press officer of 14th Brigade of National Guard "Chervona Kalyna" Koval

The Russian military is not redeploying forces from the Pokrovsk direction to the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Radio Liberty (Svoboda Ranok project) by Lieutenant Colonel Mykola Koval, a spokesman for the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna".

"To be honest and frank, they are not going to withdraw and redeploy their troops from this area. The Pokrovsk direction continues to be the hottest because the enemy's manpower is constantly conducting assaults - despite the losses and despite the fact that we are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing and breaking through our defence line. Still, the enemy... there are a lot of them, and they keep coming," Koval said.

He added that it is unlikely that the purpose of the Kursk operation was to divert Russian troops from the Pokrovsk direction.

"I would say that it is a misconception that they opened that front in the hope that they would be drawn there from the Pokrovsk direction. This is not what was done, I think. So let the guys do their job and replenish the exchange fund. And we are doing our job here. Time will tell," Koval said.

As a reminder, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, Sergey Dobriak, said that given the pace at which the Russian army is advancing towards Pokrovsk, the local population has only a week or two to evacuate. This week, the forced evacuation of children may be introduced.