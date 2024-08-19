Draft law banning use of Russian programs is registered in Verkhovna Rada

On August 19, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 11492 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Sanctions’ regarding the prohibition of the use of software products and access to electronic information resources."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

He explained that the draft law aims to increase the level of cyber defense of Ukraine by introducing sectoral sanctions to prohibit or ban the use of software products developed by business entities of a foreign state that has been sanctioned and restricted access to a particular information resource.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada has enough votes to ban UOC-MP, - "servant of people" Poturaev

The draft law includes new types of sectoral sanctions:

a prohibition for legal entities to distribute and use software products or their components in Ukraine originating from a foreign state that has been sanctioned, or whose developer or copyright holder is a legal entity (individual) resident of such a foreign state or a legal entity "whose share in the authorized capital is owned by such a foreign state".

software products or their components originating from a foreign state that has been sanctioned, or whose developer or copyright holder is a legal entity (individual) resident of such a foreign state or a legal entity "whose share in the authorized capital is owned by such a foreign state". prohibition of the use of software products from entities engaged in terrorist activities or developed or copyrighted by foreign legal entities or individuals subject to sanctions.

or developed or copyrighted by foreign legal entities or individuals subject to sanctions. Sanctions may be applied to software products created using the source or object code of software products or their components subject to sanctions;

prohibition of access to electronic information resources on the Internet (web pages, websites, other web resources), electronic communication networks, electronic communication systems, information systems, information and communication systems.

Read more: If amendments to budget are not adopted by mid-September, there will be no funds to pay salaries to military - "servant of people" Pidlasa