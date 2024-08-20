Ruscists attacked Vesele in Kherson region with drone: woman is wounded
Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Vesele, Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Russian troops attacked a resident of Vesele in the Novokakhovka community with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the 60-year-old woman was injured," the regional military administration said.
The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing her with the necessary assistance.
