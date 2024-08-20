Modi to discuss, among other things, situation in Ukraine in Poland - media

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the situation in Ukraine during his visit to Poland.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the Polish government, Censor.NET reports.

"This will be one of the topics of the talks. In general, the situation in the region will be one of the important topics of the talks, and it is difficult to ignore the situation in Ukraine," the source said.

In Poland, Modi will meet with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In addition, part of the Indian government will come to Poland. Therefore, there will also be an opportunity for ministerial-level talks between the parties. For example, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will talk to Indian Foreign Minister Subramanian Jaishankar.

The source also said that Modi's visit to Poland, in addition to the political aspect, will have an important economic aspect to bilateral cooperation in various fields, including defence.

Earlier it was reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay a one-day visit to Poland before coming to Ukraine.

The President's Office said that Modi would visit Kyiv on 23 August.