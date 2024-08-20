New air defense systems for Ukraine are discussed with partners, we are preparing strengthening - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in a video address.

"Today we discussed work with partners on air defense - new systems for Ukraine. We are preparing to strengthen it," he said.

The President also said that there was a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Defense in the Pokrovske and Toretske directions. The situation is difficult, but the guys are doing everything to destroy the occupier. The Chief of Staff also reported on the situation in the Kursk direction. "We are achieving the set goals. And the priority, as before, is to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

