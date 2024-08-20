Kuleba discusses F-16 deliveries and strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence with Dutch Foreign Minister Veldkamp

On Tuesday, 20 August, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp. Among other things, they discussed efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Dmytro Kuleba said this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, he discussed with his Dutch counterpart "the development of the F-16 programme, as well as efforts to provide Ukraine with additional air defence equipment".

In addition, the foreign ministers coordinated further steps to expand support for Ukraine's "peace formula".

"Ukraine remains focused on restoring a just and lasting peace," Kuleba said.

Finally, he thanked the Netherlands for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

As a reminder, the Netherlands, together with Denmark, lead the Fighter Coalition, which has already delivered the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Earlier, The Times wrote that six F-16 fighter jets, which have already been received by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were transferred to the Netherlands.