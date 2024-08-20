Number of patients with severe COVID-19 is increasing in Kyiv. Over past day, 34 people were admitted to hospitals - KCSA

The number of severe COVID-19 patients continues to grow in Kyiv. The disease is also detected in children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Valentyna Hinzburh, Director of the Health Department of the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to her, as of August 1, there were 87 patients in the capital's hospitals, but as of August 20, there were already 130. Over the last day, 34 people were admitted to medical institutions.

"This is almost twice as many as the number of people hospitalized the day before. There is also an upward trend in the incidence rate among children," she explained.

She added that another fact of concern is the increase in the number of patients requiring oxygen support and connection to artificial lung ventilation devices.

As a reminder, according to the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 900 cases of COVID-19 were registered in July, and in June the number was less than 200.

