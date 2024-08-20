From September, 2 thousand police squads will be brought nearer to schools - Klymenko

The Interior Ministry will bring nearer to schools more than 2,000 police squads from September.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Starting in September, we are bringing more than 2,000 units, i.e. patrols, closer to secondary schools. In addition, 1300 juvenile police officers, 195 school police officers, 1600 community police officers will be involved," Klymenko said.

The minister noted that by the end of this year, 1300 officers of the "Educational Security Service" will complete the relevant training and begin their duties.

"We are talking about both school security officers and officers of the Educational Security Service. 763 of these officers, who were trained within 6-4 months, have already taken up their duties on Monday. By the end of the year, approximately 1,300 of these security officers will graduate and take up their duties," the Interior Minister said.

Read more: Armed man in military uniform who was shooting at people was detained in Ternopil region: two dead and three wounded. PHOTO