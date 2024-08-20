As result of Russian shelling of Sumy region, 1 person was killed, 2 others were wounded

On August 20, Russians fired 97 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 291 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Yunakivka community: GBUs airstrikes were carried out (6 explosions). As a result, 1 civilian died and 1 civilian was injured.

Nova Sloboda community: there were air strikes by the GBUs(6 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (20 explosions) and mortars (10 explosions). There were also air strikes by the GBUs (4 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: the Russians attacked with artillery (41 explosions), mortars (30 explosions), MLRS (5 explosions), FPV drones (10 explosions). One civilian was wounded as a result of FPV drone attacks. There were also air strikes by GBUs (7 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round)) (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion), FPV drone attacks (11 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions), mortar attacks (20 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: 31 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. In addition, FPV drone attacks were recorded (8 explosions).

Sumy community: 1 FPV drone attack was made (1 explosion).

Druzhbivka community: the enemy attacked with artillery (4 explosions), mortars (12 explosions) and FPV drones (7 explosions).

Putivl community: FPV drones were used in the shelling (4 explosions).

Znob- Novhorod community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the community's territory.

Shalyhyne community: FPV drone attacks (7 explosions), mortar attacks (4 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: FPV drone attacks were recorded (11 explosions).

Esman community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (12 explosions).

