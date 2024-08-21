Russia brought all five submarines into military harbor of Novorossiysk.SATELLITE PHOTOS

The Black Sea Fleet of Russia launched five submarines into Novorossiysk Bay.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Crimean Wind monitoring group reports this and publishes the relevant satellite images.

"All 4 submarines of project 636.3 "Varshavyanka", as well as one submarine "Alrosa" pr. 877B, are near the moorings in the bay," the message says.

All the ships are there, with the exception of the small missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M", which is the carrier of the "Calibre" cruise missiles.

"The Russians are trying to maintain at least a nominal presence at least in the Black Sea, and enemy ships have completely left the Sea of ​​Azov," Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said earlier.

