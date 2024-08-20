Pletenchuk denied information about presence of Russian reconnaissance vessel "Ivan Khurs" near occupied Sevastopol

A minesweeper was spotted off the coast of occupied Sevastopol, but not the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk in a commentary to Suspilne.Krym, Censor.NET reports.

The Navy spokesman denied the media reports that appeared on August 18 about the presence of the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" near the occupied Sevastopol.

According to Pletenchuk, it is currently unknown whether the occupiers managed to restore the equipment of the Ivan Khurs ship after it was hit by the Ukrainian Navy.

"I am not yet ready to provide you with this verified information," the navy spokesman said.

According to him, the Russians are now afraid to deploy such combat units to the sea, as they fear that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could destroy them.

"And because their effectiveness is currently minimal. They do not use such units now but conduct reconnaissance in a different way. Only submarines are being withdrawn. And even then, they have been gone for two days," Pletenchuk added.

As a reminder, the day before, the media reported that a Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs", which was previously hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, was spotted near occupied Sevastopol.

