M142 HIMARS MLRS strikes with GMLRS and ATACMS missiles on enemy pontoon crossings in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the destruction of two Russian crossings of the Seim River in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the ferries were destroyed by M142 HIMARS.

"Destruction of two pontoon crossings of the Russian Armed Forces across the Seim River in Kursk region by the Ukrainian HIMARS system. GMLRS and ATACMS missiles with cluster and high-explosive warheads hit the pontoon, engineering equipment, and sappers. Earlier, Ukrainian aviation destroyed three bridges across the Seim with bombs. The logistics of Russian troops in the Suzhansky district is under constant fire, which seriously limits the enemy's maneuver," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

