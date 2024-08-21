UN allocates $30 million to support frontline areas of Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will provide $30 million to support residents of nine frontline territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

"On 21 August 2024, the Ministry of Reintegration and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) signed a Memorandum of Support for Frontline Communities during the next winter period," the statement said.

Read more: On average, one school or hospital is damaged or destroyed every day in Ukraine as result of hostilities - UN Coordinator Brown

As noted, the memorandum provides for one-time payments of UAH 21,000 for vulnerable households to purchase solid household fuel.

It is reported that vulnerable households in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions will be covered by the assistance. First and foremost, these are households within 10 kilometres of the contact line or the border with Russia.

The total budget of the programme is $30 million.

"For UNHCR, the priority is to support people who remain in the frontline regions during the winter months, which are likely to be particularly difficult this year given the targeted attacks on energy infrastructure. These people are in an incredibly vulnerable socio-economic situation and therefore most in need of humanitarian assistance to survive and maintain their resilience. I am very pleased that we can build directly on our long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Reintegration to support most of these families through the coming winter, when the impact of the devastating war will be felt even more strongly," said UNHCR Representative in Ukraine Caroline Lindholm Billing.

Read more: UN intends to check observance of human rights in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions

For reference.

The $30 million provided by UNHCR is part of a larger assistance package. The total amount of this package is $100 million, as announced by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.