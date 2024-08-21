Netherlands to buy 51 mobile drone detection systems for Ukraine

The Dutch Ministry of Defence will purchase 51 mobile drone detection systems for Ukraine. The contract was signed today with Robin Radar Systems in The Hague.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Army Inform.

The systems are capable of detecting small drones and distinguishing them, for example, from birds. A unique feature of radars is that they operate on a mobile platform. Radars monitor the environment for the presence of drones, even at high speed.

Because the detection system is mobile, it is harder for the enemy to find the radar and therefore harder to neutralise it. This makes it possible to continuously detect and then destroy enemy drones.

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands is expected to transfer 51 radars to Ukraine in the last quarter of 2024. They will be delivered in stages.