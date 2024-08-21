Russia shows no readiness for peace talks - German Foreign Ministry

Russia, not Ukraine, is sabotaging the peace talks.

This was stated by the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, Sebastian Fischer, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine is absolutely open to negotiations, it is Russia that rejects them, in particular, it rejected the invitation to the next peace summit, "which in itself speaks of its ‘readiness’."

"If you listen to the statements from Moscow, you won't hear any readiness for peace talks, and they are demanding the annexation of several Ukrainian regions that they don't even control... If it comes to peace talks, Ukraine must be strong enough to conduct them, and this requires, among other things, weapons," Fisher said.

At the same time, he reminded that Russia can end this war at any time when it withdraws its troops.

"There is no doubt that Russia under Putin is pursuing an imperial project: Russia has attacked a neighboring country and is trying to conquer it, while Putin talks about the 'great brotherhood' between Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus," Fischer emphasized.