Occupiers’ shelling of Kozacha Lopan: Woman was rescued from rubble. PHOTOS

Rescuers pulled an injured woman out of the rubble at the site of a Russian strike in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The rescuers unblocked the woman from the rubble, she sustained minor injuries.

The rescue operation is ongoing," the statement said.

According to the National Police, the Russian military shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan with artillery.

The shelling damaged the building of the village council, a civilian car, and private households.

