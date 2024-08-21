1 person killed, 11 - wounded as result of shelling of Kherson municipal community

On August 21, 11 people were injured and 1 killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson and the surrounding areas.

Thus, around 4 p.m., during the enemy shelling of Kherson, a woman born in 1970 sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm.

In addition, medics provided on-site assistance to a 57-year-old man who suffered an explosive and closed head injury and contusion due to the dropping of explosives from a drone.

A 27-year-old man with an explosive injury and shrapnel wound was also taken to the hospital as a result of a drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Later, a man from Antonivka born in 1992 was hospitalized - he was also injured by an explosive drop from a Russian drone, suffering from a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Two more men were injured in Kindiysk as a result of a drone strike on their car and hospitalized in the regional center. The 66-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury, an injury to his left foot and traumatic amputation of his right foot, and the 52-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his thigh.

And at about 2 p.m. in Antonivka, the occupiers killed an elderly woman with a drone.

"The 84-year-old victim was in her own yard during the enemy attack. The woman received an explosive injury incompatible with life," noted Mrochko.

Updated information

Later, Mrochko said that among the wounded were 8 men aged 27, 31, 42, 54, 55, 57, 65, 74 and three women - two 54-year-olds and a 72-year-old.