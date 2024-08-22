More than 500 churches have been destroyed by Russian Federation since beginning of full-scale invasion - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian troops have already destroyed more than 500 churches, houses of prayer, and other religious buildings since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"All believers of Ukraine suffered from the invasion of Russian evil. And we greatly appreciate every manifestation of support for our state and people in the battle for our lives - lives that Russia wants to destroy completely.

The one for whom even churches are targets for bombs and rockets deserves only condemnation from the whole world. And this is exactly the attitude that the Russian state - the biggest terrorist in today's world - should receive," he said.

