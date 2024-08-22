In south, 75 occupiers and 38 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed during day, 4 firing positions were damaged

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 75 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 75 people.

The Russians also lost 38 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 anti-aircraft vehicle;

3 radar combat stations ("Zhitel", "Groza");

6 artillery systems;

19 units of armored vehicles;

5 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 boats;

1 complex of video surveillance;

1 quad bike.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 1 field supply point, 4 observation points, 13 dugouts, and 4 firing positions.

The situation in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces

In addition, it is reported that there were no combat clashes with the enemy in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces during the past day. However, the occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of attack drones of various types, and actively conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the flight of 282 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone.

"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories, the enemy last day used 199 FPV drones, 2 attack UAVs of the Lancet type, dropped 207 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications," the Southern Defense Forces added.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 604,140 Russian invaders.