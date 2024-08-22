Russians are preparing provocations at Zaporizhzhia TOT: They are spreading fakes about possible shelling of Tokmak and Molochansk by AFU - Fedorov

The enemy is intensifying control and disinformation in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, told about this, Censor.NET reports.

"With the approach of the Independence Day of Ukraine, the occupiers are preparing new provocations in the TOT. The enemy is massively spreading fakes about the possible shelling of Tokmak and Molochansk by the Ukrainian army, trying to cover up their actions. But the real threat to the residents of the TOT is the actions of the occupiers themselves," the message says.

As Fedorov noted, the enemy also limits access to information, raising Internet prices by 30% and significantly reducing its quality. In addition, persons who do not have a Russian passport or a conscription document are restricted in their movement.

Regarding the humanitarian situation, Fedorov said that the Russians have completely stopped social payments and humanitarian aid. If earlier they tried to attract the population to their side with high salaries, now this is not the case. People found themselves in even more difficult conditions.