Pokrovsk offensive: key hub in south of Donbas | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov will talk live about the situation in the Pokrovsk sector and what will happen if Ukraine loses Pokrovsk.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
We would like to remind you that recently the city authorities of Pokrovsk stated that the local population had only a week or two to evacuate.
