Cleric of UOC (MP) from Luhansk region Hutenko was notified of suspicion for supply of jewelry products to Russian Federation - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on absentee suspicion of a cleric-jeweler of the UOC (MP) from the Luhansk region, who sells gold products to Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press center of the SSU.

"The security service documented the criminal activity of Serhiy Gutenko, the abbot of one of the churches of the UOC (MP) in temporarily occupied Luhansk. In addition to his ecclesiastical status, the person involved has a controlled jewelry company in the region, which supplies its products to the aggressor country," the message reads.

According to reports, among the cleric's regular clients are representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, who purchase precious gold and silver items for their own collections and for decorating the premises of dioceses.

He also makes jewelry badges for the occupying groups of the Russian Federation and the FSB.

"The defendant's company regularly finances the budget of the aggressor country, paying "taxes" to the occupation administration of Gauleiter Pasichnyk," the SSU said.

Read more: Kharkiv woman who guided Russian missiles at city sentenced to 16 years in prison - SSU

After the occupation of part of the territory of the Luhansk region, the cleric was one of the first to "re-register" the company in accordance with the "legislation" of the Russian Federation. After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Gutenko expanded the sale of jewelry products in Russia and throughout the temporarily captured part of the territory of Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him in absentia about the suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity). Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the person involved to justice, the SSU added.