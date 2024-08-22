Russians begin construction of permanent anti-drone defences near Kerch Bridge, being built parallel to bridge - Ukrainian Navy

Russians are setting up a structure along the Crimean bridge that resembles a bridge.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon

"This Russian construction is surprising, perhaps they are trying to duplicate the Crimean bridge in some way. But given that this structure is not fundamental, and given the approaching storm season, which begins in mid-autumn, there are many questions about the purpose of another illegal extension.

As for the Crimean bridge, the Russians cannot use it to its fullest potential from both a technical and security point of view. Because while they have repaired the road part after the damage, the same cannot be said for the railway. Our work continues, so this illegal construction will sooner or later cease to exist," said the spokesman.

