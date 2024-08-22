No provocations or non-standard situations recorded on border with Belarus - Demchenko

Border guards have not recorded any changes in the situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus, but this direction remains a threat to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon.

"The situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus remains unchanged. The situation is constantly monitored by all parts of the Defense Forces of our country. We have not noted any unusual situations or provocative actions over the last period," the spokesman said.

He emphasized that Ukraine does not pose a threat to Belarus, but as long as Belarus is under the influence of Russia, this direction will remain a threat to Ukrainians, so it is receiving the necessary attention.

"Of course, intelligence units also monitor what is happening on the other side of the border. Our forces are ready to respond to any change in the situation. We are carrying out fortification works along the border to repel the enemy if necessary," emphasized Demchenko.

At the same time, he suggested that Belarus could keep some of its forces deep into the border to please the Kremlin. "But we continue to monitor the situation so that we can respond adequately if necessary," added the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, it was recently reported that the Belarusian military had deployed aviation and air defense forces near the border with Ukraine.