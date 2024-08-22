Russians to be banned from buying real estate in Finland - government

The Finnish government plans to ban Russian citizens from real estate transactions.

This was stated by the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense Antti Häkkänen, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

According to him, the purchase of real estate in Finland is part of Russia's attempts to influence the country's authorities, and its ban is also justified in view of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

"We have prepared a draft law on a complete ban on transactions with Russian real estate. As an exception, Russian citizens living in Finland with a permanent residence permit will be allowed to buy real estate. Otherwise, there will be a complete ban," he said.

If the draft law is adopted, Russian citizens will no longer be allowed to buy, for example, detached houses, dachas, land, commercial real estate and warehouses in Finland.

"I believe there is a need for a complete ban. The legal rationale is that individuals or companies from a country at war, i.e. Russia, cannot buy real estate in Finland," the Defense Minister added.

Read more: Imports of European goods to Russia have fallen to their lowest level since late 1990s