Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction, half of combat engagements took place near Mykolaivka and Novohrodivka - AFU General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of enemy attacks in the frontline increased to 78. The enemy continues to be most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where it conducted about forty percent of all combat operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In particular, the settlements of Bachivsk, Rudak, Novovasylivka, Chernatske, Porozok, Slavhorod, Karpovychi, Hrabovske and Pokrovka were hit by artillery fire. In addition, Russian terrorists are bombarding both Ukrainian territory and their own, Russian territory with guided aerial bombs - 20 air strikes involving 38 GABs have been recorded so far.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk twice. The battle continues. The situation is under control. The enemy also launched free-flight aerial rockets from a Ka-52 helicopter near Kozacha Lopan.

The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova. The area of Kruhliakivka came under attack by two Russian air bombs.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Novosadove, Hrekivka, Terny, Nevske, Torske and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven enemy attacks in this direction. Another battle is underway near Makiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked near Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Spirne - the occupiers tried unsuccessfully to break through our defense five times.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 53 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk sector. There were 134 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out six assault operations near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar. The latter was attacked with 22 free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks is currently four. Today the enemy attacked in the areas of New York and Nelipivka. Our defenders are giving the enemy a worthy rebuff - all combat engagements have been completed. The aggressor's aviation struck Druzhba twice with free-flight aerial rockets, and terrorists dropped two GABs near Pleshchiivka.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 33 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Mykhailivka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Kamyshivka, Myroliubivka and Novotroitske. Almost half of all the fighting took place near Mykolaivka and Novohrodivka. Defense forces have already repelled 28 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our units 10 times, trying to advance near Kostiantynivka and Karlivka. The fighting continues.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times - they are trying to advance towards Vuhledar and from Volodymyrivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 604,140 (+1,130) people, 8,529 tanks, 17,262 artillery systems, 16,567 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, Novodanylivka was attacked by GABs and Novoandriivka, Novodarivka and Piatykhatky were hit by free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.