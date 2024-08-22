Russian army suffers from acute shortage of human resources - Hodges

Russia's use of conscripts to deter Ukraine's advance in the Kursk region indicates an acute shortage of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces.

This opinion was expressed by the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It seems like the Russians are always trying to repeat the same thing. They have definitely lost thousands of experienced soldiers and commanders, who are now being replaced by less experienced and trained people," Hodges said.

According to him, Russia is not able to replace not only the wounded and killed on the battlefield, but also the equipment lost in the battles. "I do not see the Russians introducing any significant changes or innovations in this regard," the general emphasized.