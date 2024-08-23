Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 605,330 people (+1190 per day), 8,533 tanks, 17,307 artillery systems, 16,599 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated about 605,330 Russian occupiers (1190 yesterday).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

They also destroyed:

tanks - 8533 (+4) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 16599 (+32) units;

artillery systems - 17307 (+45) units;

MLRS - 1167 (+1) units;

air defence systems - 932 (+1) units;

aircraft - 367 (+0) units;

helicopers - 328 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 14025 (+27);

cruise missiles - 2442 (+0);

ships /boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 23329 (+49) units;

special equipment - 2910 (+6).

Watch more: Defense forces eliminate one and wound two invaders in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO