ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3992 visitors online
News War
6 103 21

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 605,330 people (+1190 per day), 8,533 tanks, 17,307 artillery systems, 16,599 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Втрати армії РФ на 23 серпня 2024 року

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated about 605,330 Russian occupiers (1190 yesterday).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

They also destroyed:

  • tanks - 8533 (+4) units;
  • armoured combat vehicles  - 16599 (+32) units;
  • artillery systems  - 17307 (+45) units;
  • MLRS - 1167 (+1) units;
  • air defence systems  - 932 (+1) units;
  • aircraft  - 367 (+0) units;
  • helicopers  - 328 (+0) units;
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  - 14025 (+27);
  • cruise missiles  - 2442 (+0);
  • ships /boats - 28 (+0) units;
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units;
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks  - 23329 (+49) units;
  • special equipment  - 2910 (+6).

Watch more: Defense forces eliminate one and wound two invaders in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Втрати армії РФ станом на 23 серпня

Author: 

Russian Army (8824) Armed Forces HQ (3959) elimination (4907) losses (2005)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 