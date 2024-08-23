Russian military entered women’s colony in Kursk region and are repelling attacks by AFU - Bild

The AFU stormed the building of the women's colony in the Kursk region, in which the Russian military took cover.

As Censor.NET reports, Bild writes about it.

According to the publication, during the operation in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine entered the women's colony, for which fierce battles are currently ongoing.

"In the village of Mala Loknya, 14 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the Russian military turned women's correctional colony No. 11 into a fortress and are fiercely resisting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Apparently, even the colony's guards participate in the defense of the institution.

Since 2011, 203 convicted felons, sentenced to terms of 10 to 20 years of imprisonment, have been held in the colony. At the same time, several dozen Russian soldiers have entrenched themselves around the colony, erected barricades, and are using the prison's watchtowers as firing positions, and massive buildings as protection against Ukrainian attacks," the article says.

At the same time, writes Bild, the Ukrainian military is firing German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles at the watchtower near the entrance to the women's colony, as well as attacking with drones.

"Russian military bloggers confirm that Mala Loknya is almost completely surrounded by Ukrainian units, but inside the complex, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces continue to hold the defense. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that all attacks by Ukrainian troops on Mala Loknya have been repelled. It is not yet clear how many prisoners are still is contained in the women's colony in Malia Lokna," the authors of the material concluded.

