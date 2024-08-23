Ukraine and India agree on four documents on cooperation - Zelenskyy

Cooperation agreements between Ukraine and India in four different areas were agreed upon during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Modi in Kyiv on August 23.

Today, we have agreed on four documents with our guests today, with India, during this historic visit of Prime Minister Modi between Ukraine and India. This is the medical sphere, cooperation in agriculture, humanitarian relations, and culture," the Head of State noted.

According to Zelenskyy, a joint statement has also been prepared "on building a strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our countries and military-technical cooperation."

"All this should be strengthened," Zelenskyy emphasized.

It is known that Ukraine and India have agreed:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of India on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Community Development Effectiveness:

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of India on cooperation in the field of agriculture and food industry;

Cultural Cooperation Program for 2024-2028;

Memorandum of Understanding between the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control and the Central Drug Standards Control Board of the Ministry of Health of India.

On August 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.