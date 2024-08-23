Zelenskyy and Modi honored memory of children who died as result of Russian aggression. VIDEO

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, we paid tribute to the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.



Children of every country deserve to be safe. We must make it possible," he said.

On 23 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

