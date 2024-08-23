We strongly hope for India’s joining joint communiqué of Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv.

The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The issue of ending the war and a just peace is a priority for Ukraine. Today, one of the topics of our meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Peace Summit - how we can move in this direction," Zelenskyy said.

"We strongly hope for India`s joining the joint communiqué of the inaugural Summit," he said.

The Head of State also informed that the first online energy meeting had taken place yesterday, which is a result of this first Peace Summit and a stage of preparation for the second Summit.

"We are very interested in all the countries of the world joining in to resolve all the crises created by this war. The energy meeting is a great progress. Next, we have a meeting on food security and humanitarian issues," Zelenskyy added.

