Policemen Oleksandr Chubar and Oleksandr Hontarenko were killed in Pokrovsk district as result of missile attack

Oleksandr Chubar, the head of the explosive service department of the special police battalion (rifle) of the Main Directorate of the Donetsk regional police, and Oleksandr Hontarenko, a senior inspector of the same unit, were killed while performing their duties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

"Police Lieutenant Oleksandr Chubar was born in the now occupied village of Donske, Volnovakha district. He has been in the Ministry of Internal Affairs for 13 years. He started his career as a patrol officer, and after the full-scale invasion of Russia, he joined a special forces unit. Most recently, he led a team of explosives experts in a police rifle battalion and performed missions on the front line. Oleksandr - forever 33 years old. He is survived by his parents and a seven-year-old son.

Police captain Oleksandr Hontarenko was 39 years old and originally from Kharkiv region. He worked in the police of Kramatorsk, and since 2019 - in the explosive service department of the Donetsk Oblast Police, recording the effects of enemy shelling and demining the region. He voluntarily joined the ranks of the newly created Special Police Battalion and served in it. He is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters, aged 10 and 15," the statement reads.

