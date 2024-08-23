Ruscists try to seize key height near Pokrovsk - DeepState

To the southwest of the Ptyche area is one of the key heights near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, which the ruscists are trying to capture.

Roman Pohorilyi, co-founder and analyst of DeepState, said this on the "Espresso" TV channel.

The situation in the Donetsk sector remains difficult and is deteriorating. Recent updates indicate that the enemy has captured Novohrodivka and is trying to gain a foothold there, particularly in the high-rise buildings. They are also trying to break through and strengthen their positions. The Russians are advancing to the south, in particular in the area of Ptychy, where there have been changes," explained Pohorilyi.

According to him, one of the key heights near Pokrovsk is located southwest of Ptychy, which Russian troops are seeking to capture.

"This height extends to Selydove. If the Russians occupy this height, it will create serious problems for the Ukrainian military, who are located in the lowlands or near the Vovcha River," said the DeepState analyst.

Pohorilyi noted that the situation has not yet been stabilised. An incredible number of enemy personnel are deployed in the area.

"Ukraine's defence forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance, but the situation remains difficult," he added.

Earlier, editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov said that the occupation of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region by Russian invaders would deprive Ukraine of an important strategic hub.