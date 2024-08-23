Position of Envoy for Restoration of Ukraine has been created in Sweden

On August 22, the Swedish government created the post of Special Envoy for the Restoration, Business and Development of Ukraine with the status of ambassador and appointed Ulrik Tideström, former Swedish ambassador to Georgia and Armenia.

Its task will be to cooperate with the government of Ukraine, the European Union, international financial partners, the G7 countries and other partners.

"Sweden has demonstrated a fantastic and broad commitment to Ukraine. As special envoy, I look forward to working closely with Swedish companies, authorities and civil society organizations that support Ukraine and want to participate in the country's development and growth," said the new envoy.

Tideström has also worked at the embassies in Kyiv, Warsaw, Helsinki, and Moscow, and was the rector of the diplomatic program at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will take up his new post on August 26.

