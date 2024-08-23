Cabinet of Ministers retains preferential gas price for heat producers until end of April

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended Resolution No. 812 on the imposition of special obligations (ISO) on the natural gas market until April 30, 2025 inclusive.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Amendments were made to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 812 dated 19.07.2022 "On Approval of the Regulation on the Imposition of Special Obligations on Natural Gas Market Participants to Ensure Public Interests in the Functioning of the Natural Gas Market Regarding the Peculiarities of Natural Gas Supply to Heat Producers and Budgetary Institutions". In order to create conditions for ensuring guaranteed and uninterrupted supply of natural gas to heat producers for the provision of utilities to consumers during the off-heating period of 2024, the issue of extending the CMU Resolution No. 812 of 19.07.2022 and the Regulation approved by it until 31.08.2024 (inclusive) was regulated.

The percentages of distribution and transfer of funds for heat producers that provide hot water supply services during the off-heating period and for heat producers that do not provide hot water supply services during the off-heating period have also been changed. It has been established that Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Trading LLC shall provide the NCREPU with: by 01.05.2024, a list of licensees in the field of heat supply with whom natural gas supply agreements have been concluded for the 2024 heating season; by the 17th day of the month following the reporting month (starting from 01. 05.2024 and during the heating season of 2024), the amount of debt for natural gas used by heat supply and heat generating organizations for the production of heat energy in order to provide hot water supply services during the heating season. The NCREPU will monitor the use of funds for the production, transportation, supply of heat energy and the provision of services for the supply of heat energy and hot water, received by heat supply and heat generating organizations on current accounts, transfers and other financial assistance," the statement said.

"This winter will be very difficult. Today, the government is extending the special preferential gas price for heat producers and household consumers. The decision will be valid until April 30, 2025, i.e. until the end of the next heating season," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

