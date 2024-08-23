Political Director of MFA Stanytė-Toločkienė is appointed as new Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine

Political Director of the Lithuanian MFA Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė has been appointed as Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"We are pleased to introduce our new ambassador to Ukraine - Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė!" - the statement reads.

In turn, Stanytė-Toločkienė wrote that she is starting work as an ambassador to Ukraine.

"Congratulations, Kyiv! I am proud to start a new phase of my life as the Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine, a country where the future of Europe is decided," she wrote.

What is known about Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė

She is the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. Previously, she served as Ambassador to Armenia. In Kyiv, she will replace Waldemar Sarapinas, who is completing his work in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Lithuania had decided on a new ambassador to Ukraine.