Ukraine will produce 155-mm shells using Norwegian technology. Oslo will finance it

Ukraine will produce 155 mm artillery ammunition using Norwegian technology. Oslo will provide the funding.

This is stated in the press service of the Norwegian government, Censor.NET reports.

The Norwegian government has authorized the transfer of Norwegian defense technologies to Ukraine.

The technologies in question were developed by the Norwegian arms company Nammo. It has signed an agreement that allows the Ukrainian defense company to set up the production of 155-mm artillery shells using its technology.

"Ukraine has a great need for artillery ammunition to counter Russian aggression. Our government has taken several steps to increase the production of artillery ammunition in Norway. At the same time, we recognize the importance of strengthening the capacity of Ukrainians to produce modern ammunition in Ukraine," said Jonas Gahr Støre, head of the Dutch government.

Read more: Poland signs contract with US for production of 48 Patriot launchers

It is noted that Norway will allocate funds to finance the production of these shells in Ukraine. The funding will be provided under the Nansen program.

"Norway is currently making its contribution by providing ammunition from its stockpiles and directly from industry. Now Nammo wants to share its experience with Ukraine. This means that Ukrainian troops will be able to receive ammunition faster," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Read more: Italy, Germany, Poland and France agree to jointly develop new long-range missiles