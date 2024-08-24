During day, 149 combat clashes took place at front, almost third of them - in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The nine hundred and thirteenth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. During the past day, 149 combat clashes took place. Almost a third of them are in the Pokrovsk direction.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including dropping 102 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, it carried out 4,074 attacks, of which 138 were from rocket salvo systems, and used 1,249 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, Bohuslavka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novoeconomichne, Selydove, Memryk, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Kurakhove, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka.

Hit the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, a control post, three anti-aircraft vehicles, two artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, a pontoon crossing and another important object of the Russian occupiers.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Liptsi and Vovchansk settlements over the past day.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of battles was 20. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka, and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, Torsky, and Terny.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks near Vyimka, Bilohorivka, and Spirny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanivskyi. The situation is under control.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the Toretsk direction. He was active in the areas of Nelipivka and Toretsk settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 44 enemy attacks. The enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Novogrodivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche, and Zeleny Pol.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Karlivka, where the occupiers tried 16 times to break through Ukrainian defense lines.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to seize our positions near Vodyane and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the south and the north

Over the past day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions in the Orichiv and Dnieper directions, but it is systematically carrying out airstrikes and shelling the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence and carries out reconnaissance activities.

Defense forces of Ukraine continue operations in the Kursk direction.

In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,160 people last day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed nine tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, three air defense systems, 39 operational-tactical UAVs, two cruise missiles, 54 cars, and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.