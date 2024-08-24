Since night, occupiers have been attacking Kherson and surrounding area: Two people were killed, there are injured, including baby

The occupiers continue shelling Kherson and its surroundings from night to morning, two dead people are already known. Among the wounded is a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

This was reported in the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, a resident of Antonivka, who was injured due to Russian shelling, turned to the hospital. Due to the "arrival" of an enemy projectile near the house, a 63-year-old man received an explosive injury. Doctors conduct additional examinations and provide him with the necessary assistance.

Dnipro district of Kherson

Around three o'clock in the morning, Russian troops fired mortars at the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 62-year-old local woman died as a result of an enemy projectile hitting a private house.

Later it became known that Kherson people who were injured due to enemy shelling were taken to the hospital.

Around 11:00 a.m., a 61-year-old woman was hit by an enemy drone. She received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her face.

A 66-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers from the artillery of the Dnipro region of Kherson, and he was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a contusion, a fractured shoulder, and shrapnel wounds to the abdomen. He is in serious condition. The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, a baby was injured due to the Russian shelling of the Dnipro region. "Ambulance" took a boy, who is only one and a half years old, to the hospital. He received an explosive injury and an injury to his hand. The child was hospitalized for resuscitation in a moderate condition.

As a result of shelling in the Dnipro district, a man received injuries incompatible with life. The relevant services are working on the spot, establishing the identity of the deceased and documenting the next Russian war crimes.

Korabelny district of Kherson

Also today, the Korabelny district of Kherson was attacked by Russian troops. As a result of the shelling, a 77-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back. The condition is light. The victim is currently in the hospital and receiving the necessary medical assistance.