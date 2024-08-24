Russians hit Kostiantynivka: 5 people were killed and 5 wounded (updated)

This morning, Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The Russians struck another blow at the city this morning - they hit the Left Bank," the message says.

As noted, the injured were given the necessary first aid and taken to the hospital. An investigative team is working on the spot.

"Once again I call on everyone: take care of yourself! Evacuate!" urged Filashkin.

Updated information

As of 1:20 p.m., 5 dead and 5 injured are known.